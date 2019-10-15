In leaked audio heard by pulse.com.gh, organizers of the beauty pageantry show dragged contestants to a shrine in Koforidua, where they were tortured, to unravel the mystery behind a missing Gh500.

According to reports, the money got missing in a house which hosted the contestants during the competitions. However, the organizers decided to drag the winner, a top 5 contestant, Nana Ama Essien and others to the shrine after show’s grand finale.

In the audio, Nana Ama narrated that she was beaten with machetes by a juju man, forcing her to admit the crime after he gave her an egg, to hit the floor, which didn’t crack, denoting that she is guilty.

Nana Ama Essien's scars from the shrine brutality

However, according to the victim, who reported the case to the police, she wasn’t the only person, whose egg didn’t crack, yet she was targeted and tortured to admit to stealing in the house.

Princess Duncan with her father, dr Ato Duncan

The leaked audio also has a voice of one of the organizers confirming that the girls were dragged to a shrine. However, according to report by adomfmonline, Princess Duncan, a former beauty pageant, who heads the outfit responsible for Miss Commonwealth Ghana, has declined to comment, threatening to sue any media organisation that may publish the story and her photo.

Listen to the audio below.