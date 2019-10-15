Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, caught up with the lovers in Dubai and during a dinner conversation, the Nollywood actress disclosed that her 59-year-old billionaire doesn’t allow her to cook.

According to the actress, who is reported to be in her early 20s, whenever she tries to cook, her husband gets angry, reminding her that they have chefs. “I cooked but he has stopped me, I cannot enter the kitchen, If enter the kitchen he’ll say stupid girl why are you cooking, you have cooks ” she said.

Her husband, Ned Nwoko, justified why he doesn’t allow her to cook by adding that added that “ but I need her time for other things”. The Nigerian politician married the actress as his 6th wife and that sparked a hot online conversation about the age age gap between them.

Regardless, the lovers are living their best life. Watch the video below as they address certain issues around their marriage.