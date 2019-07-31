In a social media post seen by pulse.com.gh, popular American musician, Mariah Lynn, whi is known as a rapper, has announced that he has worked with Shatta Wale in a new musical project she will be releasing soon.

“New collab with @shattawalegh will be on my new ep dropping next week @EQDistro” Mariah posted and added that the song will be out on the seventh August of 2019.

The “Too Much Money” rapper, who is of Puerto Rican and Italian heritage, also appeared on 6th-8th seasons of the popular reality TV show Love and Hip Hop, which also had the likes of Cardi B.

See her post below announcing her feature with Shatta Wale