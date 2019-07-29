The Takoradi based Taxi driver became an internet sensation after a video of him, in which he said “you don’t know why is going”, with his signature laughter, which he termed as “money laughing” went viral.

The video became an instant hit meme on social media, which has found its way to Nigeria, where his funny phrase is popularly used even by the county’s most famous celebs.

On that call, Patrick Mensah has honoured an invitation to make a special guest appearance at Oxymoron, a popular Nigeria comedy show, hosted Kenny Blaq, a Nigerian comedian.

Check out Mr Eventuary’s appearance on the stage and how he was received by the crowd.