In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Patrick explained what propelled his fame and credited it to his “eventuarry” term and laughter. According to him, the laughter is called “money laughter’” and it is a gift from God.

Patrick’s laughter and the term were further popularized by Strongman, as the rapper used it in his diss track to Medikal. Mr Eventuary, as popularly called now, has told Kofi TV that he is excited that he is making people happy.

The man who is also behind the viral phrase "You don't know why is going on", added that he started cracking jokes at the age of fifteen and he thinks God has now uplifted him. According to Patrick, though he is currently a Taxi driver, he is open to any other opportunity that comes his way.

Hear more from him in the video below.