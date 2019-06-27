The actress has been vacationing in the United States of America, where she was also seen attending 2019’s BET Awards, in style.

The BET is over but the fun is not over for Moesha yet as decided to go on her first ever helicopter ride to conquer her fears and she shared her excitement with her fans.

“My first helicopter ride was fun and scary at the same, soo scared of heights but I conquered my fears,” she wrote on Instagram.

However, the actress had a little challenge after the flying fun as she couldn’t open the doors of the chopper to get out “That awkward my doors will not open ” she wrote.

Watch that awkward moment in the video below.