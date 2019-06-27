The Gh One TV presenter has become a magnet of insult as her photos online, lately, attract a lot of negative comments attacking over her interview with Strongman and Medikal.

Serwaa during a conversation with the “Immortal” rapper, asked him if he would apologize to Fella Makafui because some women feel disrespected over the jabs he threw about the actress in one of his diss tracks to Medikal.

Her question has angered most fans, who tagged her as being unprofessionally bias, by rather not asking Medikal to apologize for insulting Strongman’s girlfriend first.

The concerned fans are now mounting pressure on Gh One Tv to take her off the screens until she apologizes.

The TV Station posted a photo of her on social media requiring fans to stay tuned to watch Serwaa read the media news, and below are some of their comments pulse.com.gh has sighted online.