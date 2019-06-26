The rap battle between the two musicians saw their girlfriends being involved as both rappers at a point shaded each other’s girlfriend, being Nana Ama and Fella Makfui.

However, Strongman extended his jab to involve Sister Derby in one of his punchlines to the AMG Rapper, when he asked: “who chooses Fella Makafui over Sister Derby”.

That lyrical line caught the attention of trolls, who fast started comparing the actress to African mermaid once again with dozens of memes which went viral amidst the beef.

In reacting to it all, Sister Derby in her new tune says she’s only drinking water and minding her business as she acknowledged that she is very much aware of the beef going.

Did she take sides in her reaction to the beef? Listen to “Taking A Water” below and tell us what you think.