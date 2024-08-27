ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale receives plaque for surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale surpassed one million YouTube subscribers in January this year.

Shatta Wale Finally Receives Plaque For Surpassing One Million YouTube Subscribers
Shatta Wale Finally Receives Plaque For Surpassing One Million YouTube Subscribers

Recommended articles

The 'Gingo' hitmaker reached one million subscribers in January. Eight months after hitting this milestone, YouTube reportedly sent him a plaque celebrating his achievement.

SHATTA WALE
SHATTA WALE Pulse Ghana

Only a few Ghanaian artistes have reached a million subscribers so far. Sarkodie hit the enviable milestone last year and became the first Ghanaian artiste to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale followed suit about half a year later, ahead of Black Sherif, who became the youngest to hit the mark.

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy, with 748,000 and 727,000 subscribers, respectively, are among the candidates tipped to join the club next.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, took to social media to hail the artiste and his fanbase for their enviable record.

He shared his thoughts after flaunting the plaque online, saying, "This is for Shatta Wale’s YouTube page for clocking one million subscribers. My man has been hiding it somewhere in his room until I went to his apartment last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to all Shatta Movement fans globally for making this happen, and kudos to our boss Shatta Wale for always working harder than even expected. The works bring the results we always enjoy. #Safa #ShattaMusic."

This remarkable accomplishment solidifies Shatta Wale’s status as a pioneer in the music industry, establishing new benchmarks and paving the way for emerging artists within the African dancehall scene.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Gyakie

Gyakie adds her voice to the growing calls for the reduction of data prices

Stonebwoy

'It is disrespectful' - Stonebwoy explains why he does not throw money at his fans

'funeral after-party

Funeral or party? Lavish 'funeral after-party sparks social media reactions