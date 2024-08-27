Shatta Wale receives plaque for surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers

The 'Gingo' hitmaker reached one million subscribers in January. Eight months after hitting this milestone, YouTube reportedly sent him a plaque celebrating his achievement.

Only a few Ghanaian artistes have reached a million subscribers so far. Sarkodie hit the enviable milestone last year and became the first Ghanaian artiste to do so.

Shatta Wale followed suit about half a year later, ahead of Black Sherif, who became the youngest to hit the mark.

Ghanaian songstress Gyakie and Shatta Wale's rival Stonebwoy, with 748,000 and 727,000 subscribers, respectively, are among the candidates tipped to join the club next.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, took to social media to hail the artiste and his fanbase for their enviable record.

He shared his thoughts after flaunting the plaque online, saying, "This is for Shatta Wale’s YouTube page for clocking one million subscribers. My man has been hiding it somewhere in his room until I went to his apartment last weekend.

Congratulations to all Shatta Movement fans globally for making this happen, and kudos to our boss Shatta Wale for always working harder than even expected. The works bring the results we always enjoy. #Safa #ShattaMusic."