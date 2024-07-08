Shatta Wale's mother in tears over financial crisis and son's neglect (Video)

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

It can be recalled that in a series of viral radio interviews, Madam Elsie Avemegah lamented not seeing her son for over five years at that time, despite her worsening conditions and futile attempts to reach out for assistance.

Fast forward to 2024, she has disclosed her deteriorating health, including severe issues like hypertension, without any support from her son.

Her niece, Sherita, recently corroborated this on TikTok, detailing Shatta Wale's prolonged absence and the family's struggles caring for the over 70-year-old woman.

In the trending video on social media, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah alleged that Shatta Wale has neglected her for over ten years and has broken off communication with her.

She also alleged that the Dancehall artiste had no knowledge of her whereabouts and what she ate daily. Madam Elsie, who was almost in tears, also confirmed that she is battling a severe illness and is currently in the care of her sister and niece, Sharita Aheteku.

She also appealed to the public for funds for her medical and personal needs. She also explained that, despite her being young, the hardships she is currently facing have drastically affected her physical appearance.

Madam Elsie's allegations against Shatta Wale follow those of her niece, Sharita, who earlier took to social media to expose Shatta Wale for abandoning his mother.