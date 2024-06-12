Stonebwoy speaks on Shatta Wale's cancelled Legon show

In a recent interview, Stonebwoy addressed several accusations made by Shatta Wale regarding the cancelled show.

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale, in a live interaction, alleged that Stonebwoy had used his connections in high places to get Shatta Wale's show called off.

Entertainment show host Ola Michael reported that both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale had signed a bond preventing them from performing at the same events following the gun-drawing incident in 2019.

Stonebwoy, however, denied any involvement in the cancellation. "It's like waking up in the morning and being accused of having superpowers," he said in a recent interview with Asaase FM.

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy expressed surprise at the accusations, despite the Dean of Students' statement that the cancellation was due to the organisers' failure to comply with the University's protocols.

"That's why I hate to explain. Even after the Dean and others have spoken the truth of the matter, you'll find that those who disbelieved and castigated me are refusing to apologise. That's their mentality, and I have nothing to do with that at all," he remarked.

