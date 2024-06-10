TGMA is as significant as Grammys, BET - Stonebwoy declares

Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

During a recent interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Stonebwoy shared his perspective on the TGMA’s role in recognising and supporting the dedication of Ghanaian musicians.

“I am truly appreciative. No one could even notice that night. I had to take my medication during the event. The truth is, I hold a great deal of respect for the Ghana Music Awards, and it is evident in the effort I put into it because that is the Ghana Music Awards,” he said.

The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker further emphasised that while he aspires for international acclaim and envisions receiving accolades like the Grammys or BET awards, he believes it is essential to appreciate and nurture local award ceremonies.

He highlighted that these global awards essentially serve as local events in their respective countries, just as the TGMA does for Ghana.

“As much as we strive to transcend our national boundaries and reach the Grammys or the Latin Awards or the BETs, we must recognise that those awards are local to Americans. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate our own local awards. Without the Ghana Music Awards, what would we have? I wouldn’t want to be left out. Even on days when I wasn’t performing, like last year, I attended and presented an award. I truly value it,” he expressed.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024 took place on 1st June 2024, with Stonebwoy clinching seven trophies during the event.

The night also saw KiDi win Best Collaboration of the Year. He beat Mr. Drew, Oseikrom Sikani, Amerado, King Paluta, FRA, and Akwaboah to win the award.

The 25th TGMA, hosted by the charismatic Chris Attoh and the ever-elegant Naa Ashorkor, was a night of musical enchantment.

The stage came alive with performances from a constellation of stars including King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew, Efya, Amaarae, Nacee, King Paluta, Mzbel, Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, and Amerado.