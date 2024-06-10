Wave Africa hints on dragging Legon to court over cancelling Shatta Wale's show

Wave Africa proactively secured and signed a deal for the popular musician Shatta Wale to perform, and his promotional poster was subsequently released. However, on Friday, 7th June, an online communiqué from the Dean of Students Office announced the event's cancellation.

Wave Africa then contacted the hall executives, who assured them that the issues with the Dean of Students Office had been resolved. They proceeded with the event plans, arranging additional security measures with law enforcement agencies to ensure an incident-free event.

Despite these efforts, renewed opposition was encountered on Saturday, 8th June, during the setup and sound check. Legon campus security interrupted, citing an "order from above." In response, Wave Africa sent a delegation to meet with the Dean of Students. During the meeting, they were informed that the event could proceed without Shatta Wale’s performance.

Wave Africa adhered to the directive but expressed their surprise and disappointment at the last-minute ban on Shatta Wale’s performance. The statement concluded with an apology to the fans and a hint at possible legal action after meeting with all parties involved.

"We deeply apologise to the fans for being unable to deliver Shatta Wale’s performance as promised. We have referred the matter to our legal team and are trying to contact all stakeholders involved. Thank you," the statement read.

