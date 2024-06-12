ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale claims he had planned to gift a car at the cancelled Legon show

Dorcas Agambila

Dancehall king Shatta Wale has opened up about the recent cancellation of his highly anticipated performance at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Shatta revealed that he not only planned to give a memorable performance but also intended to gift a car to a deserving student at the event.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale shared that his motivation for the concert extended beyond performing his hit songs; he wanted to show gratitude to his fans at Legon for their pivotal role in his career.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

“When I produced ‘Ayoo,’ it was Liman Hall that made the song blow, so I wanted to give back to them,” he explained, highlighting the special connection he feels with the university community.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a gesture of appreciation, Shatta Wale planned to give away a car to one lucky student and make them his personal influencer.

However, his intention was thwarted due to what he describes as industry favouritism and partiality towards him and his fanbase.

Wave Africa hints on dragging Legon to court over cancelling Shatta Wale's show
Wave Africa hints on dragging Legon to court over cancelling Shatta Wale's show Wave Africa hints on dragging Legon to court over cancelling Shatta Wale's show Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale’s performance was abruptly cancelled, a move he attributes to industry bias. He pointed out that the decision was influenced by the earlier release of Stonebwoy’s concert flyer, which organisers used as a reason to block his show.

Shatta Wale condemned the treatment of his brand, viewing the cancellation as disrespectful.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that his intention was never to incite violence or cause security concerns, contrary to rumours circulating about the event’s cancellation.

Known for his outspoken nature, Shatta Wale acknowledged that his loud personality is often used against him.

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

He stressed that his actions are guided by principles and a desire for justice, even if it means being perceived as controversial.

He made the revelation in a TikTok live session with his fans.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lilwin

My client is very sick; we were bulldozed to the police station - LilWin's lawyer

Sista Afia

Sista Afia nearly recorded a diss album after ex-boyfriend married another woman

Mr Drew

25th TGMA: 'Case (Remix)' was the biggest in the Best Collaboration category – Mr Drew

KiDi and Mr Drew

KiDi mocks Mr. Drew's reaction to losing TGMA Best Collaboration award