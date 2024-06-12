Shatta Wale claims he had planned to gift a car at the cancelled Legon show

Shatta Wale shared that his motivation for the concert extended beyond performing his hit songs; he wanted to show gratitude to his fans at Legon for their pivotal role in his career.

“When I produced ‘Ayoo,’ it was Liman Hall that made the song blow, so I wanted to give back to them,” he explained, highlighting the special connection he feels with the university community.

As a gesture of appreciation, Shatta Wale planned to give away a car to one lucky student and make them his personal influencer.

However, his intention was thwarted due to what he describes as industry favouritism and partiality towards him and his fanbase.

Shatta Wale’s performance was abruptly cancelled, a move he attributes to industry bias. He pointed out that the decision was influenced by the earlier release of Stonebwoy’s concert flyer, which organisers used as a reason to block his show.

Shatta Wale condemned the treatment of his brand, viewing the cancellation as disrespectful.

He emphasised that his intention was never to incite violence or cause security concerns, contrary to rumours circulating about the event’s cancellation.

Known for his outspoken nature, Shatta Wale acknowledged that his loud personality is often used against him.

He stressed that his actions are guided by principles and a desire for justice, even if it means being perceived as controversial.