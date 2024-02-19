The last chance God gave our industry was my feature with Beyonce – Shatta Wale

While comparing the Nigerian music industry to Ghana’s in terms of major award schemes, he brought up the issue of benefits for the Artiste of the Year winners in both countries.

“Let’s be frank here, there are awards that are being organized in other regions and they are flying their artiste of the year to Dubai and the Ghana music awards they can’t even dash,” he said.

Shatta further made known that the industry the industry has lost the opportunity to excel because too much emphasis is placed on the wrong people .

“When people are talking about Nigeria, I don’t want them to continue because I feel like Ghana Got their chance. Let me tell you the last chance God gave us; Shatta Wale featuring Beyonce. But you see we, we want watch the coat man, we want watch,” he added.

