The last chance God gave our industry was my feature with Beyonce – Shatta Wale

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker, in an interview on 3Music Networks on Friday, February 16, 2024, opined that his collaboration with Beyoncé was the last chance God gave Ghana’s music industry to succeed.
Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has shared his perspective on the future of the Ghanaian music industry.
While comparing the Nigerian music industry to Ghana’s in terms of major award schemes, he brought up the issue of benefits for the Artiste of the Year winners in both countries.
“Let’s be frank here, there are awards that are being organized in other regions and they are flying their artiste of the year to Dubai and the Ghana music awards they can’t even dash,” he said.
Shatta further made known that the industry the industry has lost the opportunity to excel because too much emphasis is placed on the wrong people .
“When people are talking about Nigeria, I don’t want them to continue because I feel like Ghana Got their chance. Let me tell you the last chance God gave us; Shatta Wale featuring Beyonce. But you see we, we want watch the coat man, we want watch,” he added.
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. He is known by his stage name Shatta Wale, formerly Bandana.
His best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for "Already" from Beyoncé's Black Is King which also featured Major Lazer.
