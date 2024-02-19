ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The last chance God gave our industry was my feature with Beyonce – Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has shared his perspective on the future of the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s Already song
Shatta Wale and Beyoncé’s Already song

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker, in an interview on 3Music Networks on Friday, February 16, 2024, opined that his collaboration with Beyoncé was the last chance God gave Ghana’s music industry to succeed.

Recommended articles

While comparing the Nigerian music industry to Ghana’s in terms of major award schemes, he brought up the issue of benefits for the Artiste of the Year winners in both countries.

SHATTA WALE
SHATTA WALE Pulse Ghana

“Let’s be frank here, there are awards that are being organized in other regions and they are flying their artiste of the year to Dubai and the Ghana music awards they can’t even dash,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta further made known that the industry the industry has lost the opportunity to excel because too much emphasis is placed on the wrong people .

“When people are talking about Nigeria, I don’t want them to continue because I feel like Ghana Got their chance. Let me tell you the last chance God gave us; Shatta Wale featuring Beyonce. But you see we, we want watch the coat man, we want watch,” he added.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., is a Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist. He is known by his stage name Shatta Wale, formerly Bandana.

His best-known singles are "Dancehall King", "My level" and "We taking over". He is also known for "Already" from Beyoncé's Black Is King which also featured Major Lazer.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene

No lady has ever rejected my proposal, they are even chasing me- Kuami Eugene claims

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Oboy Siki

Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki

Big Akwes

I traveled abroad to shop for perfumes not to fix my marriage – Big Akwes insists