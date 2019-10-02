Socialite and entrepreneur Shatta Michy says she is tempted to believe Shatta Wale’s marriage proposal was staged.

According to her, their relationship went from bad to worse after she accepted the proposal from the dancehall artiste.

Michy and Shatta Wale once had a very special relationship, with the pair going on to date for a couple of years.

Shatta Wale went ahead to propose to Michy during the launch of much touted ‘Reign’ album at the Fantasy Dome last year.

Shatta Wale and Michy were once lovers

However, things did not go according to plan and the pair ended up going their separate ways a few months later.

Opening up on the issue, Michy says she feels Shatta Wale’s proposal was staged.

According to her, she was surprised by the proposal, adding that things got worse after she accepted the proposal.

“I feel that proposal was staged. I just want to be honest with myself right now, I did not know about the proposal at day,” Michy said in a yet-to-be aired interview on EWITHBECKS.

“You don’t propose to someone and torment them after. After the proposal, things got worse, it got unbearable.”

Michy also opened up on her spiritual life, disclosing that she barely steps out without praying to God.

“I cannot leave my room today without saying a prayer to God or without reading a verse from the Bible,” she added.

Watch the trailer of the yet-to-be aired interview below: