Shatta Wale and his baby mama, Michy, broke up last year following claims of cheating and assault.

On Saturday, the Dancehall artiste revealed on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z that his son has been sacked from school.

According to him, Majesty has not reported to school for over a month now.

He revealed that Michy took him with her to Kumasi where she was living when they broke up.