The Gh One TV newscaster suggested that sports betting is becoming rampant, therefore, asked whether it can be considered as a National crisis which will need to be addressed.

Serwaa’s tweet has angered fans who argued that betting is legal and it cannot be described as a crisis, which needs to be addressed.

READ ALSO: Rihanna goes crazy over Burna Boy; forces her bodyguard to play her his song

Her tweet has triggered a discussion on the micro-blogging site which has seen her trending on the platform. See her tweet and the reactions below and tell us what you think too.