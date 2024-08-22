ADVERTISEMENT
Stonebwoy addresses controversy over his recent degree

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has addressed the controversy surrounding his certificate following his recent graduation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Stonebwoy graduation
Stonebwoy graduation

In a recent interview with media personality Kafui Dey on GTV's Breakfast Show, Stonebwoy shared details about his time as a student at GIMPA.

The musician disclosed that he was part of the evening school, as he had no time to attend lectures in the morning.

Stonebwoy graduation
Stonebwoy graduation Stonebwoy graduation Pulse Ghana

He said: "I was an evening school student. We had the morning school. I couldn't have done the morning classes. That’s why I love GIMPA for how you can get it done."

Stonebwoy also expressed his frustration with critics who have cast doubts on his recent academic achievement.

The dancehall artiste denied rumours that he was gifted his GIMPA certificate, emphasising that he worked hard to earn it.

The BHIM President stated that GIMPA is a distinguished institution that demands academic excellence from its students and will not compromise its reputation by awarding certificates to those who do not work hard.

Stonebwoy expressed satisfaction with graduating with a second-class upper degree and hoped his academic achievement would inspire others.

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, 26 July 2024.

Following his graduation, videos of Stonebwoy emerged on social media, capturing the interest of many fans who wondered how he managed his busy schedule alongside schooling.

