Stonebwoy addresses controversy over his recent degree

The musician disclosed that he was part of the evening school, as he had no time to attend lectures in the morning.

Stonebwoy graduation

He said: "I was an evening school student. We had the morning school. I couldn't have done the morning classes. That’s why I love GIMPA for how you can get it done."

Stonebwoy also expressed his frustration with critics who have cast doubts on his recent academic achievement.

The dancehall artiste denied rumours that he was gifted his GIMPA certificate, emphasising that he worked hard to earn it.

The BHIM President stated that GIMPA is a distinguished institution that demands academic excellence from its students and will not compromise its reputation by awarding certificates to those who do not work hard.

Stonebwoy expressed satisfaction with graduating with a second-class upper degree and hoped his academic achievement would inspire others.

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, 26 July 2024.