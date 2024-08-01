ADVERTISEMENT
Old video of Stonebwoy in class surfaces amid doubts about him meriting the degree

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, 26 July 2024.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

This achievement marked a significant milestone in his life, showcasing his ability to balance his demanding music career with academic pursuits.

Following his graduation, videos of Stonebwoy emerged on social media, capturing the interest of many fans who wondered how he managed his busy schedule alongside schooling.

One notable video shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram showed Stonebwoy actively participating in class activities. He was seen reading to the class and answering questions, serving as proof of his commitment to his studies.

Stonebwoy's success at GIMPA has been widely celebrated by fans and fellow musicians, who expressed admiration for his ability to excel academically while maintaining his music career.

The musician is also a family man with a wife and two children, making the achievement even more impressive.

The 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year received a second class upper following his graduation on Friday, 26 July 2024.

Strangely enough, while many people online were congratulating him for the feat he achieved, some were also raising doubts about whether he truly deserved the degree.

Some netizens suggested that he bought his way through the school, arguing that there was no way he could have made the time to be in class and sit for the various examinations required to earn the degree.

Others went to the extent of sharing screenshots purportedly from Stonebwoy's classmates to confirm that the 'CEO of Burniton Music' did not deserve the certificate.

