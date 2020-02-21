The two top dancehall acts have been indefinitely banned from the music awards scheme run by Charterhouse, following their clash at last year’s show which caused violence on stage during the live event. This year’s VGMAS is approaching the organizers haven’t shown any intention to lift the ban on both acts, forcing a reaction from industry players.

O.V, adding her two cents to the matter during a pulse.com.gh exclusive interview called on the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to lift the ban on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale. “People are people, people make mistakes, things happened but we should put it behind and move on,” she said.

She continued that “I feel this whole banning thing, honestly for me personally e no really dey need, make we just, e b the music at the end of the day, them be papas for the industry inside we for no do that to them we should just pardon them”.

O.V (Okailey Verse) was the winner of MTN Hitmaker season 7 and she later joined Stonebwoy’s record label, Burniton Music. However, a few weeks ago the Bhim Nation president announced that he has parted ways with her.

The singer who is out with a new song titled, “Forward” has addressed her exit from the label and other matters about Stonebwoy. Hear more from her in the 22 minutes interview below with pulse.com.gh’s Selorm Tali.