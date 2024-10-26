Stonebwoy denies Grammy intentions behind new album

Instead, he emphasised his commitment to producing music that resonates with and delights his fans.

"Truly, God knows my heart… If it does happen to qualify and win, it will be part of the things that will speed up my art and craft. However, it is not my sole intention that I am creating this album for the Grammys; else, if it doesn’t win, I think I will be doing a lot of disservice to the people who are beyond award schemes—the fans, the loved ones, and those who relate to the music for their personal life," he stated.

He added that should the album earn a Grammy nomination, it would serve as further motivation to continue working hard: "If it does qualify for all the features that I have done, of course, we must receive it because it’s worth it," Stonebwoy affirmed.

The release event, held on 23 October 2024 at the Alora Beach Resort in Accra, drew support from prominent Ghanaian celebrities across various industries, including Kwaw Kese, Nana Ama McBrown, Camidoh, Cina Soul, Epixode, Efya Nokturnal, and D-Black.

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy has officially launched his much-anticipated album Up & Running with a glamorous listening party.

