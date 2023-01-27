Stonebwoy recounts how Asamoah Gyan paid for his knee surgery in 2016 (WATCH)

Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident about two decades ago. Reports suggest the same accident took away his twin brother’s life.

According to him, he had been saving for years to undergo the surgery.

However, just at the last minute, Asamoah Gyan stepped in and funded the whole enterprise.

Stonebwoy was visibly emotional as he thanked Asamoah Gyan for being a blessing in his life and said he would be eternally grateful to him.

According to Stonebwoy, he met Gyan at a rehearsal, and the footballer asked him what had happened to his leg.

Stonebwoy said he narrated to Gyan how he got injured and revealed that he was planning on having surgery.

The emotional dancehall musician said Gyan immediately offered to pay for the surgery and asked him to send the bill. Stonebwoy mentioned that he could not sleep that night. He later sent Gyan the bill, and according to him, he was unexpectedly credited thousands of pounds by the footballer.

He further revealed that he could not even tell his mother about the kind gesture as she had passed on four months prior to the incident. Stonbwoy thanked Gyan severally and asked for God's blessings to be upon him.

Stonebwoy and his family had a car accident on the motorway on their way back home from Accra on 19/01/2003 which resulted in him breaking his leg. Stonebwoy spent six months on admission in Korle Bu Hospital at the time they had the accident.