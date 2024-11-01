Stonebwoy reveals that Ghanaians often mistake him for a Jamaican (VIDEO)

In a recent fashion interview that’s gaining attention on social media, the BHIM Nation president, when asked about a common misconception surrounding him, remarked, "They think I'm from Jamaica in Ghana. Most of my people think that I'm foreign."
He has worked with some of Jamaica’s top artistes, including Morgan Heritage and Sean Paul, which he believes has won him acceptance within the Jamaican music landscape and influenced the way Ghanaians view him.
In the interview, Stonebwoy was asked to rate his outfit and confidently replied, "No, we do 100, we don't do 10." He elaborated on his attire, saying, "Balenciaga's, of course. The chrome Balenciaga hoodie. All plain virements from Paris. Flannel Homme, some Gucci. Jewellery from Just Frost London. That's where everybody gets their stuff. Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake, Patoranking, Adebayor, your footballers."
When asked about his essential fashion items, Stonebwoy listed chains, shades, hats, teeth grills, and sneakers as his must-haves.
He also shared that his favourite Ghanaian dish is banku with okro stew, adding a touch of his local roots to his international style.
Stonebwoy denies Grammy intentions behind new album
Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy recently addressed speculation surrounding his new album, Up & Running.
Speaking at the album's release event in Accra, the 'Jejereje' hitmaker refuted claims that he had released the album primarily to pursue a Grammy Award.
Instead, he emphasised his commitment to producing music that resonates with and delights his fans