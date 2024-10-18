'No matter the differences' - Stonebwoy wishes Shatta Wale a happy birthday

Through Shatta Wale, we have witnessed numerous changes in our industry. From Ghana Music Awards to MUSIGA’s transparency allegations, Shatta Wale has always remained the biggest game-changer to have brought a serendipitous change to the industry.

Though he has been tagged ‘controversial’ his versatility and dynamic style have allowed him to release tracks that resonate both locally and internationally, winning the hearts of fans around the world.

Social media has since been flooded with birthday messages from fans across the world, particularly from the Shatta Movement (SM).

Shatta’s closest rival, Stonebwoy, has also extended a birthday wish to him. The ‘Therapy’ hitmaker penned down an interesting message for his colleague in a post on his Twitter wall.

"No matter the differences. I wish You Long life brother! Big 40.. ( Blackstar age )",he captioned the post.

Their beef

For many years now, two of Ghana’s biggest dancehall musicians have been at each other’s throats.

The then 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards were marred by controversy.

The turmoil began when Stonebwoy was announced as the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year. Shatta Wale and his entourage stormed the stage, prompting Stonebwoy to draw a gun.

Security at the Dome responded with pepper spray, causing a commotion that led to the evacuation of VIP guests and a temporary halt to the awards ceremony, with many attendees leaving the venue.

Notably, Stonebwoy had been winning the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year award for five consecutive years.