The couple tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in Accra on the 16th of June 2017. Marking their 3rd anniversary today, the wife to the Ghanaian dancehall act shared a throwback photo from their wedding day with a thanksgiving message.

She wrote “Happy anniversary to us! 3 years and counting. Thank God for the many blessings He has bestowed upon us, we are eternally grateful” and Stonebwoy replied “Time flies!! 3M years More”.

The couple has welcomed two children ever since their marriage, Jidula Catherine Setakla, a 2-year-old daughter who’ll turn 3 in December and Janam Livingstone Setakla Jnr, a one-year-old son who shares the same birthday with his father.