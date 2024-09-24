ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

Gideon Nicholas Day

Renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as "Delay", has shared some thought-provoking life advice on her social media platform, urging individuals to prioritise themselves over others.

Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans
Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

Delay, celebrated for her bold and candid opinions, used her WhatsApp Channel to connect with her followers and deliver her latest message.

Recommended articles

“Stop putting other people ahead of yourself. When the tables turn, they will not remember you were there for them once!” Delay wrote.

Her message was a call for people to be mindful of their self-worth and avoid continually sacrificing their needs for others who may not reciprocate that same energy.

She urged her fans to recognise when their kindness and support are being taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deloris Frimpong Manso
Deloris Frimpong Manso Pulse Ghana

Delay’s post sparked discussions on the importance of self-care and setting boundaries in relationships.

In a later post, the celebrated media mogul tackled the topic of fake friendships, comparing them to something toxic.

“Fake friendship, like ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports!” Delay wrote, describing how fake friends can cause harm, while genuine friendships uplift and add value to one’s life.

With these words, Delay encouraged her audience to reflect on the quality of their relationships and identify those that contribute positively to their growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As someone who has built a successful career in media and entrepreneurship, Delay’s advice comes with a level of experience and insight, reminding her followers to prioritise themselves and surround themselves with people who genuinely support their journey.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Why Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci Apologised to Otumfuo at Manhyia Palace

Why two Ghanaian media personalities run to Manhyia Palace to beg Otumfuo

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Traditional chief in palanquin jams to King Paluta's 'Makoma' hit song(video)

Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election

Guru NKZ wins University of Ghana SRC Presidential elections