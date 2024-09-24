Stop putting others ahead of yourself – Delay advises fans

“Stop putting other people ahead of yourself. When the tables turn, they will not remember you were there for them once!” Delay wrote.

Her message was a call for people to be mindful of their self-worth and avoid continually sacrificing their needs for others who may not reciprocate that same energy.

She urged her fans to recognise when their kindness and support are being taken for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Delay’s post sparked discussions on the importance of self-care and setting boundaries in relationships.

In a later post, the celebrated media mogul tackled the topic of fake friendships, comparing them to something toxic.

“Fake friendship, like ivy, decays and ruins the walls it embraces; but true friendship gives new life and animation to the object it supports!” Delay wrote, describing how fake friends can cause harm, while genuine friendships uplift and add value to one’s life.

With these words, Delay encouraged her audience to reflect on the quality of their relationships and identify those that contribute positively to their growth.

ADVERTISEMENT