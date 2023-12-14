Strongman blasts Christians for forgoing prayers when they get rich

Responding to a tweet by a young man who asserted that poverty drives religiosity in Africa, Strongman argued that prosperity does not diminish the religious commitment of Muslims in affluent nations such as Qatar, Dubai and Kuwait.

He emphasised that despite their considerable wealth, individuals in these countries remain steadfast in their prayers, performing the ritual five times daily.

"Go to Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, etc., and see how rich the Arabs are ……. but they still pray 5 times a day," Strongman tweeted.

The initial tweet, which sparked Strongman's response, suggested that Ghanaians are religious mainly due to economic struggles. It read:

"My Sis relocated to the UK and is telling me the only reason religious zeal thrives in Africa is because of poverty. If your minimum wage in 8hrs can buy you groceries for a whole month+, n finding Job doesn’t need LINKS, u won’t spend 6hrs praying at church in tongues."

The Ghanaian artiste said this viewpoint was not the case and seemed displeased by the suggestion.

"It’s always the Christians that have issues with God when they make small money," Strongman added.

