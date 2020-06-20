As a loved personality in Ghana, the popular TV host was shown so much love with it spilling unto social media.

Having shown to be a staunch Manchester United fan, Nana Aba’s reaction to a personal video of Spanish player Juan Mata wishing her a good birthday was one that oozed immense joy and happiness.

The lovely trending video of Ghanaian musician Fameye surprising her with a private performance showed Nana Aba is in the hearts of many.

As the wishes and love kept pouring on social media, one gift stood out among the pack, a Range Rover.

Nana Aba Anamoah receives Range Rover as birthday gift

Nana Aba’s colleague and good friend Serwaa Amihere had on June 7 revealed that her friend wanted a Benz, attaching a screenshot of their conversation with the caption:

“Dear Twitter, this is what my madam @thenanaaba wants for her birthday. We don’t want HBD! Thank you”

READ MORE: Video: Nana Aba Anamoah throws 'wild' house party to climax birthday celebrations

Getting a Range Rover on a birthday instead of a Benz is not very far away from the gift goals and the video of the car arriving instantly took over social media.

People started to make checks with the car’s registration number and found out GR 2050 20 is a Nissan Rogue registered on January 6, 2020, according to data from the National Insurance Commission.

As the receiver of the gift, Nana Aba Anamoah’s attention may have probably been drawn to the finer details of the Range Rover amid conversations on social media that had people talking.

The mismatch is glaring but not conclusive of where the problem might have been from.

With the data available being from the NIC, a reason for the mismatch could be if there is an input error with regards to data available on the National Insurance Commission platform. Checks from our end showed that some cars had different colour data that did not match the colour of the car. Car models from all checks made with various cars, however, matched that of the data. Some data was not available for some car numbers.

In January 2020, the National Insurance Commission (NIC) announced the end of their old motor stickers.

The decision which was to take effect from Monday, January 20, 2020, was initiated to curb the phenomenon of fake motor insurance stickers.

It’s objective for the Motor Insurance Database (MID) was to curb the menace of vehicles with fake motor insurance stickers plying the roads, thus endangering lives and property. Also, this functionality was to enable individuals to verify whether a vehicle has valid insurance before boarding.

For car owners who purchase a valid Motor Insurance Policy, the insured will receive a confirmation text message confirming that the Motor Insurance policy is authentic.

On a day that was supposed to be a happy one, the popular Ghanaian had a private party later on with colleagues and friends ending the day on a happy note.

READ ALSO: Ghana's insurance commission roles out electronic motor insurance, manual stickers invalid, here's the procedure to confirm its authenticity

Here’s how to check the insurance details on a car number plate.

Enter the code *920*57# on all networks

“Welcome to NIC MID USSD Service”

“Enter Vehicle Registration to verify:,” pops up on the screen

Enter vehicle registration with no spaces.

Information on the registration number is displayed if there is insurance.