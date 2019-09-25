According to the Nollywood actress, she has bought the new phones with her own money. Showcasing the phones, she added that there’s nothing so special about the new phones, therefore, advised girls not to sleep with 100 men to get one.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the actress said “ there’s actually nothing special about the phone, don’t hustle, don’t sleep with hundred men to get this phone. I swear to God, I just bought it with my own money, it’s nothing special”

According to Tonto, one of the phones is for her personal use and she is gifting her Dad one and the other to Bob Risky. “E no pass call and text ooo … no wound yaself mu sisters … take it easy on your p*ssy” she wrote on social media.