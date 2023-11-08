ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

They are naive, I can't force them to believe what I believe - MzBel's son to Christians

Selorm Tali

MzBel's son Adepa Okomfo Black is firing back at the Christians who are upset about his controversial interview.

Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa
Mzbel and her son Nana Kwame Adepa

The 10-year-old in a viral interview has said that he doesn't in believe in God. In a podcast conversation, Okomfo Black said he doesn't believe God created him as well. Asked "Who created you?" by the host, he replied, "My mother, she gave birth to me".

Recommended articles

" I believe through science, human beings were born not created and if human beings were created in the first place, I never got to see God as my father or mother. The only person who cares for me is my mother," he said.

Responding to the backlash after fortification from fetish priest, Okomfo Black has a message for the Christians. In a video, his mother, Mzbel, asked about his response to the negative comments and he said the Christians are naive and negligent.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to say that some of them are actually naive and negligent, they don't want to learn outside the box, just the bible which is a very big thumbs down if you are supposed to rate it, I can't force everyone to believe everything I believe," he said.

In the video below, he added "I am not insulting you but I am just trying to tell you that you will need to learn outside the box because the future is tech. People who are negliegent will always be trapped".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his marriage annulment with Mr Drew's 'Case' remix

Shatta Wale

I spend more than that 20k pounds on my girl, Shatta Wale blasts UK show promoters