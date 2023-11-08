The 10-year-old in a viral interview has said that he doesn't in believe in God. In a podcast conversation, Okomfo Black said he doesn't believe God created him as well. Asked "Who created you?" by the host, he replied, "My mother, she gave birth to me".
They are naive, I can't force them to believe what I believe - MzBel's son to Christians
MzBel's son Adepa Okomfo Black is firing back at the Christians who are upset about his controversial interview.
" I believe through science, human beings were born not created and if human beings were created in the first place, I never got to see God as my father or mother. The only person who cares for me is my mother," he said.
Responding to the backlash after fortification from fetish priest, Okomfo Black has a message for the Christians. In a video, his mother, Mzbel, asked about his response to the negative comments and he said the Christians are naive and negligent.
"I want to say that some of them are actually naive and negligent, they don't want to learn outside the box, just the bible which is a very big thumbs down if you are supposed to rate it, I can't force everyone to believe everything I believe," he said.
In the video below, he added "I am not insulting you but I am just trying to tell you that you will need to learn outside the box because the future is tech. People who are negliegent will always be trapped".
