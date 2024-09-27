Thieves break into car of Ghanaians travelling from Accra to Dubai

He indicated that the robbers broke into one of the vehicles they were using for the adventure a Tacoma and made off with some of their belongings, including their money and possibly travel documents.

Pulse Ghana

“I was dressing up when Saka knocked on my door that the receptionist had called him. The Tacoma has been burgled. Someone smashed the front window and took lots of stuff, including my wallet and possibly Kwame’s passport,” he wrote.

Kwabena Peprah also indicated that the robbery is likely to affect their journey because, if Kwame’s passport was stolen, it would be the end of the road for him.

“We are not allowed to touch the car before the police have had their turn, and so at the moment, I’m sitting in a German police station waiting to file a report and go through the processes.

“If Kwame’s passport was in the car, I’m sure we can get a new one issued at the embassy in Berlin, but the trip may be over for him because the other visas needed along the route will not be easy to reissue.”

Kwame, in a video shared by Asaase Radio, confirmed that his passport was in the Tacoma, indicating that it might be the end of the road for him on their journey by road to Dubai.

“Our car has been broken into in the parking garage, the Tacoma has been broken into. I’m now going into the car to see what has happened with it.

“Unfortunately, I was so tired that I left my passport in the car. I don’t know if that is intact. That is my biggest worry. If my passport is gone, that would probably be the end of the journey for me,” he said.

About Wanderlust Ghana:

Wanderlust Ghana is a group of philanthropists and tourists who recently put Ghana in the spotlight by travelling from Accra to London in August 2023 by road.

The core members of the group, numbering five, are embarking on another adventure from Accra to Paris, Dubai, and Cape Town.

Backed by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the team is poised to market Ghana again in their over 30,000-kilometre expedition overland.