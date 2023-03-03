The Ghanaian comic star, real name Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi lost his three-month-old baby on February 28, 2023. The sad news was confirmed in a video by actors Kyinkyinaa Twaan and Komfo Kolege.
'This child will come back again' - Sonnie Badu consoles Ras Nene over daughter's death
Sonnie Badu is extending consolation to Ras Nene over the loss of his child.
Since then, colleagues of the actor, friends and fans of Ras Nene have been consoling him. The latest to send words of encouragement to the actor is Sonnie Badu.
The founder of the RockHill Church in Atlanta, took to social media to say that "I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your 3 months old child. During the most difficult time of your life, I pray for comfort for you and your wife".
"I have no doubt that this child will come back again .. Please be stronger@official_ras_nene … " he concluded.
Ras Nene is a popular Ghanaian actor cum comedian based in Kumasi. He was well known for his action roles as a bodyguard and armed robber in Kumawood movies before his comic short films shot him to fame.
He has been able to carve a niche for himself in the Kumawood Movie Industry with his intriguing and funny characters he has been playing.
