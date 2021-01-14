This comes in the moment of lobbying as Nana Addo is set to people he will be appointed to head various ministries to form his cabinet. Accordingly, the showbiz fraternity is anxious to see who becomes the next Creative Arts Minister or Deputy.

The name of the former MUSIGA president who has now ventured into politics has popped up but Joey B says this is not the right time for Obour to become the head of a ministry.

Joey B

Speaking on Zylofon FM, Joey B is reported to have said that “Obour is my friend but he should relax till it’s his time, he has changed my life but it’s not the right time for him to lead the ministry".

The "Akobam" singer explained that "we need a young person who understands the game to help the industry to grow very fast to compete with the rest of the world. The World has changed and we need a young person who understands the changes in the industry”

Obour dreads gone

Obour has recently cut off his signature dreadlocks after years of rocking the look and according to speculations, his move was influenced by the possibility of him landing a political appointment in Nana Addo's government.

The "Konkontiba" rapper contested in the Parliamentary primaries in Asante Akyem South constituency of the Asanti Region to represent the constituents as NPP MP but lost elections. However, he conceded defeat and campaigned for the party to win the 2020 elections.

Mark Okraku Mantey,

The name of the president of the creative arts council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has also popped up as a candidate to appointed to the Creative Arts Ministry but Joey B says he won't endorse his appointment either over the same reason he stated for Obour.