ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

TikTok star Mr Prada is wanted in connection with the murder of Baton Rouge therapist, Nicholas Abraham.

TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist
TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist

CBS-4WWL, a local news station in the United States, reported on 30 September that Abraham was found dead along Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish, having succumbed to blunt force trauma. His life had been marred by controversy, including a 2015 arrest over allegations of molesting one of his 11-year-old patients. However, the case did not result in charges due to insufficient evidence.

Recommended articles

Nicholas Abraham
Nicholas Abraham Pulse Ghana

The TikTok sensation, Mr Prada, known for his widely viewed comedy skits, became linked to the murder investigation after surveillance footage was released showing a "person of interest" in the case. Observers noted striking resemblances between Mr Prada and the individual captured in the CCTV footage. Additionally, internet sleuths began drawing connections between Abraham's 2015 molestation allegations and Mr Prada, speculating that he could have been one of Abraham’s victims.

TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist
TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

This speculation intensified after Mr Prada recently posted troubling videos, including one in which he spoke about his mental health struggles and appeared visibly distressed. A viral TikTok from earlier this year, in which Mr Prada practised a mugshot pose, also resurfaced, further fuelling the ongoing rumours.

TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist
TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist Pulse Ghana

Some internet users believe Mr Prada may have committed the murder as an act of revenge against Abraham for allegedly molesting him as a child.

Although no formal accusations have been made, online speculation continues to link Mr Prada to the murder. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case and seeking public assistance for any relevant information.

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Celebrities join #FreetheCitizens campaign as outrage grows over detained protesters

Celebrities join #FreetheCitizens campaign as outrage grows over detained protesters

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale slams Ghanaian youth for calling on him to speak on #FreeTheCitizens

Darkoo says she is happy and she has a good relationship with God [Instagram/Darkoo]

I've been happy since I told my mum I'm a lesbian - Singer Darkoo

Sonnie Badu

I am left with 3 toes; Sonnie Badu sadly details accident, drops evidence (VIDEO)