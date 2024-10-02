TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist

CBS-4WWL, a local news station in the United States, reported on 30 September that Abraham was found dead along Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish, having succumbed to blunt force trauma. His life had been marred by controversy, including a 2015 arrest over allegations of molesting one of his 11-year-old patients. However, the case did not result in charges due to insufficient evidence.
TikTok star Mr Prada is wanted in connection with the murder of Baton Rouge therapist, Nicholas Abraham.
The TikTok sensation, Mr Prada, known for his widely viewed comedy skits, became linked to the murder investigation after surveillance footage was released showing a "person of interest" in the case. Observers noted striking resemblances between Mr Prada and the individual captured in the CCTV footage. Additionally, internet sleuths began drawing connections between Abraham's 2015 molestation allegations and Mr Prada, speculating that he could have been one of Abraham’s victims.
This speculation intensified after Mr Prada recently posted troubling videos, including one in which he spoke about his mental health struggles and appeared visibly distressed. A viral TikTok from earlier this year, in which Mr Prada practised a mugshot pose, also resurfaced, further fuelling the ongoing rumours.
Some internet users believe Mr Prada may have committed the murder as an act of revenge against Abraham for allegedly molesting him as a child.
Although no formal accusations have been made, online speculation continues to link Mr Prada to the murder. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case and seeking public assistance for any relevant information.