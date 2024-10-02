TikTok star, Mr Prada, wanted for allegedly killing his therapist

Pulse Ghana

The TikTok sensation, Mr Prada, known for his widely viewed comedy skits, became linked to the murder investigation after surveillance footage was released showing a "person of interest" in the case. Observers noted striking resemblances between Mr Prada and the individual captured in the CCTV footage. Additionally, internet sleuths began drawing connections between Abraham's 2015 molestation allegations and Mr Prada, speculating that he could have been one of Abraham’s victims.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

This speculation intensified after Mr Prada recently posted troubling videos, including one in which he spoke about his mental health struggles and appeared visibly distressed. A viral TikTok from earlier this year, in which Mr Prada practised a mugshot pose, also resurfaced, further fuelling the ongoing rumours.

Pulse Ghana

Some internet users believe Mr Prada may have committed the murder as an act of revenge against Abraham for allegedly molesting him as a child.