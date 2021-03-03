The dancehall artiste via a tweet is pleading with the government to tip influential musicians like Stonebwoy, Medikal, and Sarkodie to also publicly take a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines so as to boost confidence among their fans.

Ghana has started a COVID-19 vaccination exercise after the President and Vice with their wives publicly took their first jabs of the dose 2 days ago.

Former President John Mahama with his wife plus some government officials, frontline workers, media practitioners like Bola Ray, Nana Aba among others has taken the vaccine yesterday.

The ongoing exercise has been scheduled to continue across the country in the coming days with the government's hope to vaccinate over 20 million Ghanaians, hence, the efforts to trash false conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

At the back of this, Shatta Wale tweeted "I wish our government will let me and my colleagues like AmgMedikal, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy set that leadership example to our fans in this COVID times".

He added that "this one just noko fioo. We will also do it just for the love of mother Ghana 3y3 a munkai y3n wai. #1GH". See his tweet below.