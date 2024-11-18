'Too blessed to argue'- Nana Ama McBrown breaks silence on Sally Mann's attacks

McBrown noted in the video that she had no idea what she might have done to offend Sally, who has repeatedly criticised her. However, McBrown stated she would not respond to the shade: "I'm too blessed to argue," she said in the video.

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown Pulse Ghana

Background

Sally Mann has been one of McBrown’s harshest critics, frequently attacking the actress on various issues, including her exit from United Television and her public liposuction admission.

Despite the heavy, unprovoked criticism, McBrown had never directly responded to Mann until this recent interaction on Fakye TV.

Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Sally Frimpong Mann Pulse Ghana

McBrown's calm response to Sally Mann stirred mixed reactions from netizens. Some of the comments included:

@PrettyAba5: "Sally Mann will dedicate the whole of 2025 to respond to this message. Pain."

@Quophib: "John Cena - I see nobody! I’m too blessed to argue."

@Kofi Boakye: "The killer smile."

@Naa Burgundy: "Sally acts with bitterness; that’s what her problem is."

@YB: "Ah... look at how she responded so calmly without hate. Sally would be furious by now!"

@Emmanuel Laryea: "NANA AMA JOHN CENA."

@Sebrezulfa: "Sally is preparing to come and shout."