I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

She cited an example from the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria reality show to emphasise her point. According to her, a Sarkodie song was briefly played during the show but quickly switched off once it was recognised as a track by a Ghanaian artist.

Nana Ama McBrown's disappointment is palpable as she shares her belief that the intentional lack of support for Ghanaian artists in Nigeria is why she has never been involved in their film industry.

"I'm not usually one to watch TV, but my relatives convinced me to subscribe to DSTV. There was a particular program I wanted them to see for Maxy, but I noticed they had switched over to Big Brother," she explained.

She continued, "During a weekend party on the show, I heard the DJ play a Sarkodie song. But within less than a minute, the DJ quickly changed the track when they realized it was by a Ghanaian artist. That’s why I’ve never acted in Nigerian movies—they don’t support us."

Entertainment pundit and artist manager Kwesi Ernest, who joined the discussion, firmly agreed with Nana Ama McBrown, reinforcing their collective stance that Nigerians tend to prioritize promoting content created by their own talent.