We plotted to push Stonebwoy to the Grammys and sideline Shatta Wale - Sally Mann

Sally claimed their reason for opposing the "On God" hitmaker was due to what she termed his disrespect towards media personalities in Ghana.

"We held caucus meetings to push Stonebwoy towards winning a Grammy. The agenda was clear: we are supporting you (Stonebwoy) because Shatta Wale doesn’t respect traditional media. But now, you (Stonebwoy) are deviating from the plan by responding to Shatta Wale. How dare you respond to him?" she said.

"The agenda was to take you to the Grammys, and as for him (Shatta Wale), his career is over. He is now a pensioner. Look at how well you’ve done over the past three years, even with your ‘5th Dimension’ album. But now you’re making things difficult for us. Don’t be a puppet for Shatta Wale," she added.

Sally also raised concerns about Stonebwoy’s habit of responding to matters that could be left ignored. She warned that his frequent comments, particularly his remark that a Jejereje remix with Skrewfaze wouldn't be ideal, could damage his brand and hinder certain opportunities.

"As a sensible person, you should know that your fans alone can't get you a Grammy. If Skrewfaze jumps on a track, he can bring his fans into the mix too. You talk too much, PR work isn’t for everyone. Stop trying to do the job of a PR person. That's why you have someone in charge to handle that for you," she advised.

