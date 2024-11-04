Shatta Wale claims ‘On God’ was recorded with angels in the room(VIDEO)

Speaking on Rants, Bants and Confessions, hosted by Efia Odo, the ‘Killa Ji Mi’ hitmaker explained what inspired him to create ‘On God’, mentioning comparisons made between him and Black Sherif by some in the industry as the motivating factor.

“When Black Sherif came out, there was a whole lot of comparisons, but I am the type of person who can break your career with one song. When they were saying that, it made me record ‘On God’ and I was like, God, why are you letting these people do this to me? Let’s play something," he said.

“I sat in my room, and when I was playing the song, angels were in my room, and that is what people don’t know. The song was so spiritual to me before it came out, so when I sit down and see all these comparisons, I go like, please don’t try and fight what you don’t know,” Wale stated.

He went on to boast that in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity, “I am like the phoenix.”

