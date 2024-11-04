ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shatta Wale claims ‘On God’ was recorded with angels in the room(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has claimed that his hit song ‘On God’ was recorded with the presence of angels in his room.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, known for his creativity and versatility in the music industry, released the track in 2022, capturing fans with what became an anthem for many music lovers.

Speaking on Rants, Bants and Confessions, hosted by Efia Odo, the ‘Killa Ji Mi’ hitmaker explained what inspired him to create ‘On God’, mentioning comparisons made between him and Black Sherif by some in the industry as the motivating factor.

When Black Sherif came out, there was a whole lot of comparisons, but I am the type of person who can break your career with one song. When they were saying that, it made me record ‘On God’ and I was like, God, why are you letting these people do this to me? Let’s play something," he said.

“I sat in my room, and when I was playing the song, angels were in my room, and that is what people don’t know. The song was so spiritual to me before it came out, so when I sit down and see all these comparisons, I go like, please don’t try and fight what you don’t know,” Wale stated.

He went on to boast that in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity, “I am like the phoenix.”

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

