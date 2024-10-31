ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I should have met her earlier' - Shatta Wale speaks about his girlfriend Maali

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared insights into his relationship with his girlfriend, Maali. The pair made their romance public in 2023 after appearing together in several social media videos.

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday
Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday

Previously, the "SM Boss" was in a long-term relationship with his son’s mother, Michy.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Maali reportedly welcomed their first child recently, celebrating the occasion with a brand-new Range Rover Velar gift for Maali.

SHATTA WALE
SHATTA WALE Pulse Ghana

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match,” noting her positive influence on his life since they began dating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her qualities, Shatta said, “Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”

Shatta Wale also touched on Maali’s initial scepticism about his intentions but shared that she has since come to believe in his love. The “Killa Gi” hitmaker highlighted Maali’s ability to hold engaging conversations, sometimes even apologising when they haven’t communicated. He explained,

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

“She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe. She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can't even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven't communicated for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afua Asantewaa's medical team explains why she ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours

Afua Asantewaa plans new sing-a-thon despite disqualification from world record

PulseInfluencerAwards 2024

All you missed at the just-ended, most talked-about Pulse Influencer Awards 2024

Meek Mill has since deleted the video.Getty/Gilbert Carrasquillo; Twitter/MeekMill

Meek Mill returning to Ghana again, plans to visit slave castles

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams