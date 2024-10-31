'I should have met her earlier' - Shatta Wale speaks about his girlfriend Maali

Shatta Wale and Maali reportedly welcomed their first child recently, celebrating the occasion with a brand-new Range Rover Velar gift for Maali.

In a conversation with Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on the latest episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale described Maali as his “perfect match,” noting her positive influence on his life since they began dating.

Reflecting on her qualities, Shatta said, “Maali is like my perfect match. She is just supportive, that is all. Sometimes, she makes me feel so bad when I am talking to her. I feel like I should have met her earlier. She is very sweet.”

Shatta Wale also touched on Maali’s initial scepticism about his intentions but shared that she has since come to believe in his love. The “Killa Gi” hitmaker highlighted Maali’s ability to hold engaging conversations, sometimes even apologising when they haven’t communicated. He explained,

“She believes I love her. That is the only thing I love about her. She has come to believe so quickly because when I said I even loved her, she did not believe. She knows how to talk. Sometimes, if she can't even create conversations with me, she sends me texts and tells me she is sorry we haven't communicated for a while.”

