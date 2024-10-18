'Which differences ,stop fooling and grow up' - Shatta Wale to Stonebwoy's birthday wish

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Pulse Ghana

Among the many well-wishers was Shatta Wale’s long-time rival, Stonebwoy. The Therapy hitmaker extended birthday greetings with a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "No matter the differences. I wish you long life, brother! Big 40... (Blackstar age)."

However, Shatta Wale was not too happy with the choice of words in Stonebwoy’s message. In response, he wrote: "Which differences? Stop fooling and grow up… The fans don’t need this enmity... be safe."

Their Rivalry

The tension between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has been a long-standing affair. One of the most notable incidents occurred during the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, where controversy erupted after Stonebwoy was announced as the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

Shatta Wale and his entourage stormed the stage, prompting Stonebwoy to pull out a gun. The altercation led to a commotion, with security deploying pepper spray and VIP guests being evacuated.

