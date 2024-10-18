'Which differences ,stop fooling and grow up' - Shatta Wale to Stonebwoy's birthday wish

The Dancehall/Reggae artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., also known as Shatta Wale, celebrated his 40th birthday on 17th October 2024. Social media has since been filled with celebratory messages, particularly from his fanbase, the Shatta Movement (SM).
Shatta Wale has responded to Stonebwoy’s birthday wish in what many perceive as a continuation of their longstanding rivalry.
Among the many well-wishers was Shatta Wale’s long-time rival, Stonebwoy. The Therapy hitmaker extended birthday greetings with a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "No matter the differences. I wish you long life, brother! Big 40... (Blackstar age)."
However, Shatta Wale was not too happy with the choice of words in Stonebwoy’s message. In response, he wrote: "Which differences? Stop fooling and grow up… The fans don’t need this enmity... be safe."
Their Rivalry
The tension between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy has been a long-standing affair. One of the most notable incidents occurred during the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, where controversy erupted after Stonebwoy was announced as the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Shatta Wale and his entourage stormed the stage, prompting Stonebwoy to pull out a gun. The altercation led to a commotion, with security deploying pepper spray and VIP guests being evacuated.
Despite attempts at peace in the past, their relationship has been marked by highs and lows, with this recent exchange reigniting public interest in their ongoing rivalry.