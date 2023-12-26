ADVERTISEMENT
'Sarkodie and Stonebwoy no get money pass me' - Shatta Wale

Gideon Nicholas Day

Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale stirred up controversy during his recent performance at the Blue Top Vila Hotel in Kosoa, as he directed sharp criticisms at renowned Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, suggesting they are financially inferior.

The outspoken artiste did not mince words, proclaiming, "Sarkodie no get money pass me, your moda. Sarkodie he browse before? Stonebwoy he browse before... I like the street, they should take the radio."

Shatta Wale's candid commentary sheds light on the underlying tensions and rivalries that persist in the local music scene. Social media users have share varied perspectives on Shatta Wale's statement.

As fans and industry insiders absorb the verbal jabs, questions arise about the potential repercussions on collaborations and relationships within the close-knit Ghanaian music community.

This latest episode adds a new chapter to the ongoing narrative of competitive dynamics in the Ghanaian music industry, leaving fans eagerly anticipating how Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will respond to Shatta Wale's claims.

