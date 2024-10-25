Shatta Wale sides with Peller and Jarvis over recent car debate (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Her rumoured partner and fellow content creator Peller also commented that Jarvis had faced network and internet issues in Ghana. Furthermore, Peller provocatively added that if he visited Ghana, “Shatta Wale would personally come to Kotoka International Airport with his phone to take a selfie and scream.”

Despite backlash from many Ghanaians angered by these comments, Shatta Wale defended the duo. He even extended an invitation for Jarvis to experience his recently acquired Lamborghini Urus.

In a recent TikTok live session, Shatta Wale mocked those offended by Peller and Jarvis, suggesting they were directing their frustration at two successful individuals.

The “Killa Gi Mi” hitmaker argued that Peller, who owns a Lexus, has achieved significant wealth, contrasting this with Ghanaian critics he claimed cannot afford a Toyota Corolla. Shatta Wale remarked that those criticising Peller and Jarvis out of frustration, despite their education, have achieved little.

He further responded to comments on Peller’s English skills, emphasising that “education does not put money in people’s pockets.”