Shatta Wale sides with Peller and Jarvis over recent car debate (VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has addressed Ghanaians criticising Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis for recent comments about Ghana.

Jarvis, who visited Ghana for an event and rumoured meetings with major brands, made bold claims upon arrival, stating she hadn’t seen luxury cars especially Mercedes-Benz vehicles since arriving.

Her rumoured partner and fellow content creator Peller also commented that Jarvis had faced network and internet issues in Ghana. Furthermore, Peller provocatively added that if he visited Ghana, “Shatta Wale would personally come to Kotoka International Airport with his phone to take a selfie and scream.”

Despite backlash from many Ghanaians angered by these comments, Shatta Wale defended the duo. He even extended an invitation for Jarvis to experience his recently acquired Lamborghini Urus.

In a recent TikTok live session, Shatta Wale mocked those offended by Peller and Jarvis, suggesting they were directing their frustration at two successful individuals.

The “Killa Gi Mi” hitmaker argued that Peller, who owns a Lexus, has achieved significant wealth, contrasting this with Ghanaian critics he claimed cannot afford a Toyota Corolla. Shatta Wale remarked that those criticising Peller and Jarvis out of frustration, despite their education, have achieved little.

He further responded to comments on Peller’s English skills, emphasising that “education does not put money in people’s pockets.”

He closed his comments by suggesting that Ghanaians deeply troubled by the content creators’ remarks should consider “visiting a medical facility for a psychological evaluation.”

