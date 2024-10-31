I had GH¢750,000 saved at 14 – Shatta Wale claims(VIDEO)

Pulse Nigeria

"I started saving at the age of 14 as a rich kid," Shatta Wale revealed. "I went to Prudential Bank at age 14 and told them I was 18 years old. My father used to give me pounds and dollars as daily upkeep, so at age 14, I had seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis."

He added that he hardly had to buy anything himself, as his father took care of all his needs. "I was okay; I didn’t have to buy anything because he was buying all my clothing. I drove one time to the bank when my dad wasn’t home. The bank manager knew I wasn’t 18, though," he recalled.

However, Shatta Wale explained that he was unable to access the funds when he later faced financial difficulties. "When I became broke, I had actually forgotten about that money saved with Prudential Bank," he explained. "It was only later, after my Bandana days, that I remembered. When I went to the bank, they said my name wasn’t in the system, so I couldn’t get it back," he added.

Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he earned GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.

In a post shared on 'X', the dancehall artist displayed a screen recording of his earnings. He captioned the post: "I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."

