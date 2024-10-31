I had GH¢750,000 saved at 14 – Shatta Wale claims(VIDEO)

In an interview on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast released on 31 October 2024, the On God hitmaker shared that his father, a man of substantial means, even provided him with foreign currency for his daily expenses.
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has claimed that by age 14, he had accumulated an impressive sum of seven hundred and fifty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢750,000) in his bank account.
"I started saving at the age of 14 as a rich kid," Shatta Wale revealed. "I went to Prudential Bank at age 14 and told them I was 18 years old. My father used to give me pounds and dollars as daily upkeep, so at age 14, I had seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis."
He added that he hardly had to buy anything himself, as his father took care of all his needs. "I was okay; I didn’t have to buy anything because he was buying all my clothing. I drove one time to the bank when my dad wasn’t home. The bank manager knew I wasn’t 18, though," he recalled.
However, Shatta Wale explained that he was unable to access the funds when he later faced financial difficulties. "When I became broke, I had actually forgotten about that money saved with Prudential Bank," he explained. "It was only later, after my Bandana days, that I remembered. When I went to the bank, they said my name wasn’t in the system, so I couldn’t get it back," he added.
Shatta Wale claims he has made GH¢1.5 million from betting in a month
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has claimed that he earned GH¢1.5 million from betting in just one month.
In a post shared on 'X', the dancehall artist displayed a screen recording of his earnings. He captioned the post: "I have made more than 1.5 million ghc on the Betway app just last month… You can call them since u guys like fighting me foolishly 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy."
The post quickly gained attention, with many of Shatta Wale's followers reacting to the large sum he claimed to have made.