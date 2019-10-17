The controversial musician has provided pure entertainment for more than a decade but his career highlights are the crazy stuff he has done.

From going crazy at award shows to never-ending series of beef with local and foreign artistes to firing gunshots, here are the top five crazy Shatta Wale moments.

VGMA sagas

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy reunion

Shatta Wale has been involved in two different Vodafone Ghana Music Awards brouhaha which almost ruined his career. In 2012, Shatta Wale attacked musician Kaakie and caused serious commotion after losing out on the “Dancehall Artiste of the Year” award. And in 2019, he caused another bustle at the VGMA when Stonebwoy was announced the “Dancehall Artiste of the Year” winner. This cost Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy their awards.

Blowjob

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Wale is known for so many great things in showbiz but he has done some serious damages to his brand. In June 2018, he leaked his sextape (received a blowjob with friends) on his Snapchat page and later said it was ‘accident’.

Fired gunshots at home

In 2017, he was filmed firing gunshots at his home. He fired close to 15 shots. Social media called on the Ghana police to arrest him but nothing has been done about it.

War with Wizkid, Timaya and Patoranking

Shatta Wale and Wizkid reunite on stage

One of his memorable moments in 2017 was his unnecessary beef with Nigerian artistes. Out of the blue, he waged war on Wizkid, Patoranking and Timaya but didn’t get any response from them.

Performed till 7 am

Shatta Wale performing on stage

Shatta Wale is good with surprises. One of them was when he decided to perform for four hours at this year’s “Loud in Bukom” concert held at Bukom Square. He mounted the stage a few minutes past 3 am and had to be persuaded to end the show at 7 am to allow fans to go back home.