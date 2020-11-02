The Ghanaian actress is unhappy about the Assin Central MP using her name to campaign against NDC at an NPP rally at Bantaman in Kumasi. Kennedy Agyapong reportedly repeated his claims that John Mahama has bought a house worth $450,000, a comment Tracey has vehemently denied again.

Kennedy Agyapong

Tracey during an outburst whilst addressing Kennedy Agyapong in a Facebook live session has said that “Kennedy Agyapong has once told lies about me but I took it that there was a trending issue at that time and he wanted to say something”.

Speaking about the MP’s claim that he has a Tracey Boakye sex tape with a high profile politician and blackmailing him with it, she said: “ I dared him to release the video but he was not able to respond to my dare”.

Warning Kennedy Agyapong to stop talking about her, she said “ Kennedy Agyapong, if you make your mind that you’ll make me the centre of your politics, I will also face you squarely. If you mount a campaign stage, and the name Tracey Boakye pop out from your mouth can’t you speak?”

Tracey Boakye

She continued that she doesn’t understand why NPP says Nana Addo has done well and deserves another term, yet at any given time the likes of Kennedy Agyapong will continue to use her name to campaign for the party.

"What is your problem, why can't you tell Ghanaians what you have done for them to vote for you again, everyday Mahama, everyday Tracey. Why don't you bring evidence to support your claims?" the mother of two quizzed.

According to Tracy Boakye, she doesn’t want the MP to mention her name, else she will get dirty with him and possibly curse him for persistently telling lies about her. “ If you are not careful I curse you for always telling lies about me”, she said out of anger.

The post on Tracey’s Facebook page has since caught wild attention with over 7000 comments from Facebook users who shared their opinions about Tracey’s concerns. See the post below to hear more from her.