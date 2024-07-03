Tracy Sarkcess recounts her days as a waitress in Germany in powerful speech

Tracy's journey began with various jobs that honed her skills and shaped her into a versatile individual. "I've been a waitress, worked in customer service, as a telephonist, and as a secretary," she said.

ece-auto-gen

"These experiences have honed my skills, making me one of the most resourceful people you could encounter. If you need something, I can procure it. My past has equipped me with this ability," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She detailed her time in Germany, balancing work at a central train station with her university studies. "Starting university, I worked at Berlin's main train station, selling magazines, travel essentials, and chargers. Students often get the least desirable shifts, but self-sufficiency left me no choice."

Tracy vividly described the harsh conditions she experienced while working at the train station. "Braving the cold, I'd work six to eight-hour shifts. Reflecting on the modest earnings, one wonders why endure such hardship. Yet, in those moments, survival is the sole focus," she shared.

Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie, is known for her grace and support in the public eye. Their relationship, which began during their university days, blossomed into a strong partnership, culminating in their marriage in 2018.