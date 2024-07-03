ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tracy Sarkcess recounts her days as a waitress in Germany in powerful speech

Selorm Tali

Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, recently shared her inspiring journey of perseverance and hard work before finding her footing.

Tracy Sarkcess
Tracy Sarkcess

In a heartfelt video posted on Instagram, Tracy recounted her diverse roles and the challenges she faced along the way.

Tracy's journey began with various jobs that honed her skills and shaped her into a versatile individual. "I've been a waitress, worked in customer service, as a telephonist, and as a secretary," she said.

Adorable family, Sarkodie, Tracy and their cute daughter, Titi.
Adorable family, Sarkodie, Tracy and their cute daughter, Titi. ece-auto-gen

"These experiences have honed my skills, making me one of the most resourceful people you could encounter. If you need something, I can procure it. My past has equipped me with this ability," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

She detailed her time in Germany, balancing work at a central train station with her university studies. "Starting university, I worked at Berlin's main train station, selling magazines, travel essentials, and chargers. Students often get the least desirable shifts, but self-sufficiency left me no choice."

Tracy vividly described the harsh conditions she experienced while working at the train station. "Braving the cold, I'd work six to eight-hour shifts. Reflecting on the modest earnings, one wonders why endure such hardship. Yet, in those moments, survival is the sole focus," she shared.

Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie, is known for her grace and support in the public eye. Their relationship, which began during their university days, blossomed into a strong partnership, culminating in their marriage in 2018.

Together, they have two children, Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, often sharing glimpses of their family life. Tracy's unwavering support has significantly contributed to Sarkodie's illustrious career.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kofi Kinaata Breakdown

I may reject $1m deal to campaign for a political party due to stigma - Kofi Kinaata

Efia Odo

I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ; I’ve returned — Efia Odo

Dr Likee

Dr Likee reveals how he made GH300K from YouTube as his first paycheque (VIDEO)

Mr Logic

Mr Logic dragged to court after allegedly defrauding US citizen of $21,000 and GH¢48,000