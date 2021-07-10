Tracy Sarkcess drops rare family footage to celebrate Sarkodie’s birthday (WATCH)

She described being with Sarkodie as a ‘beautiful experience’, adding that they should continue to make great memories together.

“Happy Birthday my LOVE. With YOU, love is a beautiful experience! Happy birthday my love! Let’s continue making great memories together,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The footage features Sarkodie’s bond with his children (MJ and Titi), their wedding photos, throwback photos, holidays and weekend getaways.

The celebrity power couple is known for sharing sweet messages on their partner’s birthdays on social media. Aside from that, they go on weekend getaways.

In March this year, when Tracy celebrated her birthday, Sarkodie took her on a vacation at a beach resort in the Western Region, where the couple served fans with the ultimate baecation goals.

Sarkodie shared a video of himself based in an upstairs pool with a good view of the ocean where he performed one of his love raps while holding his signature glass of champagne in one hand.

"The things you do me, they turn me on, I am gonna love you until I am gone ... I see the blessings, I see the flaws, if you don't give me your love I'll take it by force, sh!t is for life, no divorce," King Sark rapped in the video.

Tracy was also spotted sitting and enjoying the views with a glass of champagne in her hand before the lovers headed to take a walk at the beach.