'Your past actions will come back to bite you' - Tracy warns youth against fake lives

Dorcas Agambila

Tracy Owusu Addo, the wife of renowned musician Sarkodie, has counselled the youth to remain unaffected by the opulent lifestyles flaunted by some on social media.

Tracy Sarkcess
Tracy Sarkcess

She pointed out that certain individuals project a life of luxury and extravagance online as a facade, yet their means are questionable.

Tracy Sarkcess
Tracy Sarkcess Tracy Sarkcess Pulse Ghana

Tracy highlighted news about an individual now facing consequences for past deeds. Sarkodie's wife encouraged the youth to commit to honest work for success rather than succumbing to shortcuts due to social media influence.

“There are people who show off the best lifestyle, living the high life, buying a multitude of cars, houses, and others but in the end, what happens? As I said earlier, life is a process. You can live the high life now, but the life that you were meant to live, you will go and then you come back to start all over again.

Tracy Sarkcess looking beautiful on her wedding day
Tracy Sarkcess looking beautiful on her wedding day ece-auto-gen

And that's why we have certain news right now on social media about people and how the things they have done in the past are coming back to bite them,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

While Tracy did not specify any names, some speculate that her comments may be directed at the troubled socialite Hajia4Real, who was sentenced to a year and a day in a U.S. prison for fraud-related offences.

Dorcas Agambila

