'Your past actions will come back to bite you' - Tracy warns youth against fake lives

Tracy highlighted news about an individual now facing consequences for past deeds. Sarkodie's wife encouraged the youth to commit to honest work for success rather than succumbing to shortcuts due to social media influence.

“There are people who show off the best lifestyle, living the high life, buying a multitude of cars, houses, and others but in the end, what happens? As I said earlier, life is a process. You can live the high life now, but the life that you were meant to live, you will go and then you come back to start all over again.

And that's why we have certain news right now on social media about people and how the things they have done in the past are coming back to bite them,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.